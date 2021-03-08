 

AXIM Biotechnologies Successfully Completes Point-of-Care Clinical Trials on its Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test

SAN DIEGO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has successfully completed point-of-care clinical trials on its much awaited ImmunoPass rapid test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies to help understand COVID-19 immunity, validate vaccine’s effectiveness and estimate how long the vaccine will be effective in patients.

The Company conducted two studies, one in partnership with the Company’s manufacturing partner Empowered Diagnostics and the second in partnership with a top accredited university medical center. The main goal of these studies was to identify the ability of operators to successfully utilize ImmunoPass to accurately measure each participant’s level of neutralizing antibodies. Study findings reveal that operators found ImmunoPass easy to use and that they encountered no issues in using the Company’s test to measure participants’ COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies.

AXIM Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II commented: “We want to thank those who volunteered for the studies as they would not have been possible without their participation. These studies are a critical step in our goal of getting ImmunoPass to point-of-care locations as quickly as possible to aid in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Our study results demonstrate that ImmunoPass is easy to operate in addition to being affordable, portable, quick and accurate.”

The Company is currently working with Empowered Diagnostics to compile the study results and file an Emergency Use Application (EUA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of ImmunoPass in detecting COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in whole blood at point-of care locations.

AXIM and Empowered Diagnostics are finalizing a robustness study on ImmunoPass to further confirm the test’s accuracy when conducted under varying conditions. To date, the Company has completed various interference studies and live virus studies in this process.

To learn more about ImmunoPass, please visit https://aximbiotech.com/science/covid-19-diagnostic-research/.

About AXIM Biotechnologies
Founded in 2014, AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). AXIM’s COVID-19 rapid neutralizing antibody test is the first rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

