 

Mashable Launches Mashable Home, a Virtual House Experience Presented by Walmart

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 15:30  |  53   |   |   

Mashable, a leading technology and entertainment brand within the Ziff Media Group publishing portfolio, announced today the launch of Mashable Home, a virtual home experience celebrating the tech and connected culture that brings us together. Through April 8, guests will engage with a 360-degree exploration of the Home, which features unique, high-concept rooms and dynamic activations such as shoppable hotspots, live and on-demand programming, and interactive games. As a longtime advertiser and affiliate partner, Walmart joins the Mashable Home as the official presenting partner with featured promotions of Walmart+ and its springtime cross-category products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005497/en/

Creating a portal to Mashable content

Building on the concept of its iconic Mashable House in Austin during SXSW, Mashable has created a virtually-rendered 3D immersive home that guests can explore through a self-guided tour. The interactive experience will spotlight Mashable’s core content pillars of Social Good, Digital Culture, and Entertainment through the lens of technology and humanity. Each of the six core rooms (kitchen, living room, bedroom, outdoor space, flex space, garage) will spark curiosity and excitement using art, editorial content, videos, shoppable moments, and interactive moments. New content will be featured through a 5-day live programming event (March 8-12), with all content accessible through April 8.

“Mashable and Ziff Media Group brands reach primed audiences that want to take action. This allowed us to take a risk with an innovative consumer-first approach to branded content. This new format is derived from the idea of virtual travel, made more impactful with compelling visual storytelling,” says Eva Smith, Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing Solutions at Ziff Media Group. “The approach to the Mashable Home creates a backdrop for layering on different types of brand moments that feel organic. We were able to unite both affiliate and brand goals, shifting away from tactical KPIs toward a holistic brand affinity approach anchored in driving sales.”

To bring the experience to life, Mashable collaborated with a series of technology companies, each with a unique expertise, including OmniSight for 3D rendering. The end result is a high-definition, cohesive environment that looks real and can be explored as a choose-your-own-adventure experience.

Walmart as presenting partner

As presenting partner, Walmart’s spring collection will be heavily featured throughout three rooms in the Mashable Home: the kitchen, the living room, and the outdoor space. Each room will showcase trending products which guests can easily click on to purchase directly from Walmart.com. Shoppable moments will be coupled with original lifestyle programming that inspires consumers to make the most of each space. For example, the kitchen will feature cooking videos with a popular Instagram influencer in which they use fresh Walmart groceries and popular cooking gadgets to create simple and healthy recipes.

Throughout the Home, guests can learn about 50+ featured products, discover suggested items and build out their cart independently on Walmart.com. “Mashable’s Shoppable Hotspots paired with Walmart’s curated products gives shoppers interactive points of product discovery and inspiration—with a seamless and easy way to purchase,” said Sarah Henry, Senior Director Content & Influencer Marketing at Walmart.

Additional rooms of the home include a bedroom, a flex space dedicated to creativity, productivity and “work from home” (sponsored by Dell), as well as a garage (sponsored by FlashParking).

About Mashable

Mashable is passionate about tech and entertainment. With smart, spirited coverage that gets people talking, Mashable reaches a dedicated and influential audience around the globe. Future-facing and forward-thinking, Mashable is the expert on what’s trending now and next in connected culture. Mashable is part of Ziff Media Group.

About Ziff Media Group

Ziff Media Group is a portfolio of leading digital properties in tech, culture, and shopping. Our brands -- including Mashable, PCMag, Offers.com, RetailMeNot, BlackFriday.com, ExtremeTech, AskMen and TechBargains -- build trust with our readers and fans through inspired and influential storytelling. Ziff Media Group is a business unit of Ziff Davis, a subsidiary of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM).



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mashable Launches Mashable Home, a Virtual House Experience Presented by Walmart Mashable, a leading technology and entertainment brand within the Ziff Media Group publishing portfolio, announced today the launch of Mashable Home, a virtual home experience celebrating the tech and connected culture that brings us together. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer