ELS to Participate at Citi CEO Conference

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as “we,” “us,” and “our”) today announced that we will participate at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference. Members of our executive management team, including our President and CEO Marguerite Nader, will participate in a roundtable discussion followed by a question and answer session on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern time. The session will be broadcasted live and a link to the web cast will be assessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://equitylifestyle.gcs-web.com/events-calendar.

