 

Bruker Announces New Results in Deep, Unbiased Plasma Proteomics, PaSER 1.1 Software and New Cross-linking Consumables at US HUPO 2021

At the virtual 17th US HUPO Conference (US HUPO 2021), Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announces progress with several collaborations in deep, unbiased plasma proteomics, leveraging the speed, sensitivity and dynamic range of 4D proteomics on timsTOF Pro systems.

Fig 1: Large-scale peptide CCS measurement with TIMS and PASEF. www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-21352-8 (Photo: Business Wire)

New results from a key collaborator, Professor Kirk Hansen of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Center, will be presented at Bruker’s virtual seminar at US HUPO on Tuesday, March 9th at 2:00 p.m. EST. Registration for the US HUPO Conference is required to attend the event live. Dr. Hansen will present studies of the plasma proteomes of patients infected with COVID-19, as well as a large-cohort comparison of plasma proteome changes in trauma patients.

Dr. Hansen’s research reveals protein dynamics in acute injury and disease states with tens of thousands of measurements per sample. Running larger clinical cohorts is illuminating molecular relationships and mechanistic understanding that has the potential to go well beyond current diagnostics.

Professor Hansen commented: “We have only recently re-entered the plasma proteomics space, primarily because of the speed, sensitivity and throughput of the timsTOF Pro. Coupled with the Evosep One, this system is providing the reliability and throughput that we could not achieve just a few years ago.”

In early 2021, Bruker announced a breakthrough paper by the Mann-group that demonstrates unbiased, quantitative true single-cell proteomics to address important questions in single-cell biology and pathobiology (www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.12.22.423933v1). Bruker intends to launch a high-end, dedicated single-cell timsTOF system in early 2022 for unbiased, quantitative single-cell proteomics.

Bruker recently announced a new Nature Communications publication by the Mann & Theis groups on the benefits of large-scale peptide Collisional Cross Section (CCS) measurements and machine learning for 4D proteomics ( doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21352-8). Harnessing deep learning, CCS values can now be predicted for any peptide from any organism, forming a basis for advanced 4D proteomics workflows that make full use of the additional peptide CCS 4th dimension.

