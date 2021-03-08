 

Synchronoss Announces Appointment of Jeff Miller as Permanent CEO and President

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has confirmed Jeff Miller as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Miller had been serving as interim President and CEO of Synchronoss since September 2020 and joined Synchronoss in 2018 as Chief Commercial Officer.

Prior to coming to Synchronoss, Miller was President of the Technology Group for IDEAL Industries, a firm focused on designing and delivering solutions for smart commercial buildings and spaces. He also served 16 years with Motorola, most recently as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Operations in North America for Motorola Mobility, LLC, a division of Lenovo. Miller also held various leadership positions in sales management, marketing, and product management at AT&T during an 11-year tenure.

“I have had the opportunity to work closely with Jeff over these past six months. It’s been a challenging time for our team, our customers and the world at large, but the Board is delighted with Jeff’s transparent and pragmatic approach. I am pleased to confirm his position as our new President and CEO,” said Stephen Waldis, Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Synchronoss. “Jeff is aligned with our goal to focus Synchronoss on the lines of business that are generating the best results for our clients and have a clear line of sight into potential for the future growth and profitability of our business.”

Miller said he is very pleased and humbled to have been confirmed as Synchronoss’ new leader. “Our amazing team has demonstrated incredible drive, determination and resilience during the challenges faced this past year, while maintaining constant focus on serving our customers,” he said. “And although we’ve built strong momentum these past six months, it’s the future I’m most excited about. Synchronoss has a long heritage of helping telecom operators increase their service revenues and delight their subscribers – an approach to which we remain committed. As major changes take place in the 5G economy in personal cloud and advanced messaging markets, we are prepared to continue helping operators benefit from the consumer trust they’ve rightfully earned as they launch new, revenue-generating products and services.”

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging and digital solutions, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com

