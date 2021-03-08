EastGate Biotech Corp. Enters into a Licensing and Distribution Agreement for Glucora, One of Its Nutraceutical Products for the US, Canadian, Central and South American Markets

The Licensing Fee of $3 Million USD to be Paid in a Combination of Cash and Sales-Driven Funding

WEST CALDWELL, NJ and TORONTO, ON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EastGate Biotech Corp. (Other Markets OTC: Expert Markets: ETBI), a pharmaceutical company, that focuses on innovative technological developments specifically in insulin drug delivery for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, announced today that the company has entered into a licensing and distribution agreement with Stenergy LLC and Butero Farms for the company’s nutraceutical product, Glucora. The licensing agreement includes a licensing fee of $3 million USD which will include a combination payment in cash and sales-driven funds.

In the past year, consumers have turned to online shopping which massively accelerated the growth of e-commerce. According to an Adobe report released this year, total online spending hit $82.5 billion in May 2020; up 77% year-over-year. This increased e-commerce surge coupled with overall consumer interest in health products is one of the driving forces of this licensing and distribution agreement.