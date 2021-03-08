EastGate Biotech Corp. Enters into a Licensing and Distribution Agreement for Glucora, One of Its Nutraceutical Products for the US, Canadian, Central and South American Markets
The Licensing Fee of $3 Million USD to be Paid in a Combination of Cash and Sales-Driven Funding
WEST CALDWELL, NJ and TORONTO, ON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EastGate Biotech Corp. (Other Markets OTC: Expert Markets: ETBI), a pharmaceutical company, that focuses on innovative technological developments specifically in insulin drug delivery for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes, announced today that the company has entered into a licensing and distribution agreement with Stenergy LLC and Butero Farms for the company’s nutraceutical product, Glucora. The licensing agreement includes a licensing fee of $3 million USD which will include a combination payment in cash and sales-driven funds.
In the past year, consumers have turned to online shopping which massively accelerated the growth of e-commerce. According to an Adobe report released this year, total online spending hit $82.5 billion in May 2020; up 77% year-over-year. This increased e-commerce surge coupled with overall consumer interest in health products is one of the driving forces of this licensing and distribution agreement.
Stenergy LLC/Butero Farms intends to include social media marketing and other e-commerce platforms to launch and initiate marketing and sales of Glucora.
@stenergyllc on Twitter
@stenergyllc on Instagram
@buterofarms on Facebook
The markets that the distribution agreement covers include the United States, Canada, Central and South America. Distribution will include both e-commerce and traditional retail avenues.
Butero Farms (http://www.buterofarms.com) will also be responsible for the harvest and supply of the product's key ingredient, Banaba Leaf extract.
Glucora is a soft capsule product that provides support for healthy glucose metabolism. Glucora contains natural ingredients in a highly efficient self-nanoemulsifying capsulation.
“As a biotechnology company we always look forward to supporting our R&D initiatives with revenues derived from sales and marketing,” says Rose C. Perri, Chief Executive Officer of EastGate Biotech Corp. "Stenergy LLC and Butero Farms provide a good synergy for this specific product as supply of the main ingredient will ensure that supply sources are not interrupted in order to fill orders and the existing distribution outlets that have already been established by Stenergy LLC allows the product to be marketed in multiple markets. We hope that the success of this distribution agreement will open the doors to market other products in the future,” concluded Rose C. Perri.
