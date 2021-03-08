 

INVESTIGATION REMINDER The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or “the Company”) (NYSE: DDD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. 3D Systems issued a press release on March 1, 2021, advising the market that it would fail to file its annual report for 2020 in a timely manner. The Company stated, “the delay in filing is primarily related to the presentation of cash flows associated with the divestiture process for its Cimatron and GibbsCam software businesses.” Based on this news, shares of 3D Systems fell by almost 30% over the next several trading sessions.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



