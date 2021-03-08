 

AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its Corporate Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 15:30  |  411   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to announce that Elise Coppens has been appointed as AgraFlora’s new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and a member of the Company’s board of directors (“Director”) effective March 8, 2021, subject to the final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). During her career in the Canadian cannabis industry, Ms. Coppens’ roles have included but are not limited to serving as President of Bloomera, Marketing Director for Aurora Cannabis and the Director of International Sales for Ample Organics.

“I would like to thank the board of AgraFlora for welcoming me to the organization and I look forward to implementing my vision for the Company immediately. AgraFlora has great assets and human capital, and with that foundation I am confident that we can add great value to the Company for the benefit of all stakeholders,” said Elise Coppens, CEO of AgraFlora. “My near-term mission is to establish a new set of goals and priorities for the Company, based on a clear corporate strategy that is appropriate for the evolving competitive landscape,” added Ms. Coppens.

AgraFlora’s former CEO, Chairman and Corporate Secretary, Brandon Boddy, has amicably agreed to depart the Company in order to facilitate Ms. Coppens’ transition as AgraFlora’s new leader. “I would like to warmly welcome Elise to AgraFlora and am excited to have someone of her calibre take over the leadership of this Company. Under her direction, AgraFlora will be better positioned for growth and success both in the Canadian and international cannabis marketplaces,” said Brandon Boddy, outgoing CEO, Director, Chairman and Corporate Secretary of AgraFlora. Accordingly, the roles of Chairperson and Corporate Secretary shall remain vacant until such a time as the Company has completed the search to fill the roles either on a combined or separate basis.

Further, AgraFlora has recently engaged Meadowbank Strategic Partners Inc. ("Meadowbank"), a corporate consultancy based in Calgary, Alberta, to provide investor relations, capital markets and corporate development advisory services for an initial term of three months, pursuant to the terms of the consulting agreement entered into between the Company and Meadowbank (the "Agreement"). Certain functions and aspects of Meadowbank’s services are anticipated to include "investor relations activities" under the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

Disclaimer

