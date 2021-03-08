 

Verizon Partners with Hoy Health to Provide Discounts on Health Services

Verizon customers can now receive exclusive discounts on prescriptions and telehealth visits from the bilingual digital health platform

What you need to know:

  • Verizon has partnered with Hoy Health, a bilingual digital health platform, to offer Verizon customers exclusive discounts on telehealth services with no monthly subscription or insurance required.

  • As a result of the partnership, Verizon customers can save 35% on medical virtual consultations with bilingual doctors available in English and Spanish, including one month of select prescription medication (HoyDOC), and the ability to cover discounted meds for family members in select LATAM countries (HoyRX). Plus, 10% off discounted chronic management kits (HoyLIFEKITS).

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon has partnered with Hoy Health, the digital health platform that provides bilingual healthcare support in English and Spanish, to offer Verizon Wireless postpaid customers discounts at a time when healthcare has never been a higher priority. Starting today, new and existing Verizon Wireless customers in the U.S. and their families can save on telehealth services through Hoy Health, including virtual visits, prescription services, and more.

"Over the last year, access to healthcare has become a higher priority than perhaps it’s ever been before. It has been challenging for everyone, but some groups have been hit especially hard," said Arturo Picicci, Executive Director of Consumer Marketing at Verizon. "Our partnership with Hoy Health will help ensure customers have access to the healthcare tools they need."

“We are extremely proud to partner with Verizon,” said Mario Anglada, CEO, Hoy Health. “Our mission has always been to provide access to quality and affordable primary care to all communities. This partnership with a leading company such as Verizon will allow us to further expand our reach and fulfill our mission.”

Customers who sign-up for Hoy Health through Verizon get access to:

  • HoyDOC: a 35% discount on telehealth consultations, which includes one month of a prescribed medication on select prescriptions (original price $79, Verizon customers pay $49)¹.

  • HoyRX: access to an additional 10% discount on select medications for family in the U.S. and select countries in Latin America.

  • HoyLIFEKITS: an additional 10% off discounted chronic all-in-one management kits that offer medical devices, testing supplies, medications and monitoring software.
