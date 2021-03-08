 

Nexstar Inc. to Announce Market-Finalists of Its "Remarkable Women" Initiative on March 9th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 16:00  |  91   |   |   

Nexstar Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), today announced that it will begin highlighting the stories of the market-finalists of its “Remarkable Women” initiative tomorrow, March 9th. The nationwide initiative is part of Nexstar’s celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day (March 8th) and is designed to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life in the United States. Nexstar will spotlight local women that inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. The contest will culminate with the naming of the “Nexstar Woman of the Year” in early April which will be exclusively televised on NewsNation (formerly known as WGN America).

Nexstar’s initiative kicked-off earlier this year, with television stations in the company’s local markets accepting nominations for “Nexstar Woman of the Year.” Based on nominations with criteria including community contributions, self-achievement, and family impact, Nexstar television stations across 113 markets have each selected four local women for consideration as that market’s “Remarkable Woman.” In total, nearly 10,000 women were nominated as “remarkable.” Profiles of the top four nominees in each market will air on the local newscasts of Nexstar stations every Tuesday, from March 9, 2021, to March 30, 2021, and the nominees will be featured on the stations’ websites.

Television viewers can learn more about their market’s remarkable women by visiting the website of their local Nexstar television station, which features a special section devoted to the initiative. The website serves as a repository of related stories, videos, and highlights of the remarkable women in their specific local community and contains an interactive map, enabling users to watch videos and learn more about the remarkable women selected from Nexstar’s markets across the country. All of these incredible stories are also available on Nexstar’s social media channels, including Facebook, where the company has more than 30 million followers.

By April 1, 2021, each market will select one woman as its “Remarkable Woman,” and Nexstar will make a $1,000 contribution on behalf of each market-winner to the non-profit organization of their choice. All 113 market winners will participate in an exclusive virtual telecast airing on Nexstar’s national news and entertainment cable network, NewsNation, on April 10, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET, and one woman will be announced as the “Nexstar Woman of the Year” during the broadcast. The Nexstar Charitable Foundation will make a $5,000 contribution on behalf of the “Nexstar Woman of the Year” to the non-profit organization of her choice.

“Nexstar’s ‘Woman of the Year’ initiative brings together our local communities and takes the recognition of women and their contributions in the workplace, the community, and in the lives of others to a larger, national stage, demonstrating our ability to provide the concept, scale and platform to highlight the untold stories of exceptional women across the country,” said Tim Busch, Nexstar Inc. President of Broadcasting. “Giving back to the community is one of Nexstar’s core values and we are honored and humbled to bring the stories of remarkable women everywhere to life, and we are looking forward to naming the ‘Nexstar Woman of the Year’ next month.”

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 198 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 122 local websites and 316 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.



