 

Ceylon Graphite Files Patent for Newly Developed Biocidal Nanocomposite Surface Coating Material

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 16:03  |  107   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon Graphite”, or “CYL” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC: CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce that it has developed a Biocidal Nanocomposite material which will be used as a multi purpose biocidal coating multiple material. In relation to the development of this product, Ceylon Graphite has filed a patent application (Number 2102984.8) in Great Britain on March 3, 2021.

The Biocidal Nanocomposite material was developed by Ceylon Graphite’s renowned technical team of Drs Bohm, who recently joined Ceylon Graphite. The Company’s Biocidal Nanocomposite material will utilize its unique high-grade graphite. The material has been designed to combat the transmission of a wide array of pathogens to humans via contaminated surfaces such as touchscreens, door handles, workstations, etc.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the current disinfection methods used are only effective momentarily and are therefore impractical and unsustainable. Ceylon Graphite believes that bio active coatings provide a better and more viable solution for the continuous decontamination of hard surfaces. The necessity of having continuous effective and efficient contact killing technology is essential and Ceylon Graphite’s product meets all known global standards for such a product.

Ceylon Graphite’s Technical Director, Dr. Mallika Bohm, stated, “According to Global Market Insights (www.gminsightscom), the total antimicrobial coating market exceeded $3.2 billion globally in 2019 and is estimated to grow at more than 10.4% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. The uniqueness of Ceylon Graphite’s antimicrobial nanocomposite is its versatility. We can tailor this newly developed product to be added to a vast range of surface coating systems based on organic resins or inorganic hybrid binders. A number of systems have already been tested and have achieved excellent results. We have received interest in our nanocomposite from specialised coating manufacturers and we are excited to explore the market opportunities further.”

Antimicrobial coatings are not new to the market and a significant number of products are available in the market. Their use and effectiveness though are restrained by the limitations of the materials and the technologies used. While some of the traditional biocides have been banned from being used in coating products and use of others in antimicrobial coatings efficiently and effectively is limited by the trade between the maximum allowable (according to HSE regulations) level vs minimum effective concentration of the biocides in coatings. The Ceylon Graphite antimicrobial materials provides a path to achieving required performance within the safe use of materials. Ceylon Graphite’s innovative technology is a nanocomposite developed by combining three different materials, biocide, photocatalyst and few layers graphene (produced from Ceylon Graphite’s high grade natural graphite) with very high antimicrobial efficacy and long-lasting effect. The nanocomposite is produced by carefully arranging a photocatalyst and biocide around few layers graphene and generates synergistic effects of individual properties of each component. Used in a coating, the nanocomposite has proven to be effective (more than 80% efficacy within 5min of contact) against bacteria such as E. coli and S. aureus, as well as the H3N2 virus. This proprietary technology will provide the benefits of cost-effective, long-lasting protection against the spread of infection through hard surfaces and improved cleanliness with less chemical use.

