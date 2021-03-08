 

Vonage to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vonage Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that management is scheduled to attend the following virtual investor conferences:

Jefferies Virtual Enterprise Communications Summit
Wednesday, March 10, 2021 (presentation at 4:00 pm ET)

2021 Stephens Virtual Best Ideas Conference
Thursday, March 11, 2021 (presentation at 11:00 am ET)

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on Vonage’s Investor Relations website, and a replay will be available shortly after the live webcast.

About Vonage

Vonage, (Nasdaq:VG) a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Hunter Blankenbaker (732) 444-4926, hunter.blankenbaker@vonage.com

Media Contact: Jo Ann Tizzano (732) 365-1363, joann.tizzano@vonage.com



