Profound Ramp up in Agricultural Production using NGS Technology Fosters Growth in Global NGS Sample Preparation Market, Technology to Benefit Animal Sciences as Well, TMR

- As the NGS sample preparation market becomes more automated, stakeholders are turning to robotic devices to reduce costs and increase performance in lab settings

ALBANY, N.Y., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic studies have been transformed by next-generation sequencing. With dwindling prices and an increasingly growing number and variety of sequencing applications, NGS technology has improved considerably. The growth of the global NGS sample preparation market is being fuelled by better reimbursement scenario for NGS-based diagnostic tests, lower cost of sequencing, and developments in these systems. Although the costs of NGS have decreased to some degree, they have not yet reached a point where they can be widely adopted in developing parts of the world. This is likely to constitute a major impediment toward business expansion.

Surveillance based on sequencing is proving to be a useful tool for the detection of new coronavirus strains and various other unidentified pathogens. As a result, India's launch of Covid-19 vaccines has reduced the burden on firms in the global NGS sample preparation market to identify mutations in the strain. In addition to that, companies like Illumina, a biotechnology corporation based in the United States, continue to provide useful information to researchers and public health authorities on the virus's global transmission routes.

Firms in the NGS sample preparation market are stepping up their efforts to find viral mutations that could possibly compromise efficacy of the vaccine. They are stepping up research and development activities to develop screen targets with encouraging COVID-19 therapeutic potential. Antimicrobial resistance alleles and respiratory co-infections are being identified and characterised by these firms. Such initiatives are likely to foster growth of the global NGS sample preparation market over the analysis timeline, from 2020 to 2030.