 

Northern Trust Launches Operational Risk Consulting Service for Front Office Solutions Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 16:34  |  64   |   |   

Northern Trust Front Office Solutions today announced the launch of Operational Risk Consulting, a bespoke service that provides management consulting with a specialized focus on investment operations. The service deploys the expertise of Northern Trust as an industry leader in asset management and asset servicing to identify enhancements to operating models and drive operational efficiencies.

“The velocity of change accelerated within the investment industry in 2020, and institutions can no longer ignore the effects on both operations and business,” said Vincent Molino, Head of Operational Risk Management Solutions at Northern Trust, who will lead the new consulting service. “Looking to 2021, many investment organizations realize their operating models will need to evolve to respond to the expectations of key stakeholders such as investors or beneficiaries, business partners, investment consultants and governance bodies.”

As organizations evolve, Operational Risk Consulting can provide enhancements to front, middle, and back offices, advising on the adoption of new technologies and recent trends toward consolidation. Along with asset management firms, organizations such as outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) firms and family offices are looking for help in building out robust and future-proofed operations as they grow in complexity and sophistication.

“Northern Trust’s extensive experience in helping investment groups manage and evolve their operating models aligns with our Whole Office strategy to provide integrated services and technology across the investment lifecycle. Combining this perspective with insights from our Operational Due Diligence practice leverages our expertise in enterprise assessment and provides solutions that enhance operations to the specific needs of individual clients,” Molino said.

Within the Operational Risk Consulting offering, solutions can be provided through a variety of disciplines, including:

  • Advisement on operating model enhancements and risks
  • Technology and system evaluations
  • Vendor and service provider assessments
  • Operational process gap analysis

Northern Trust Operational Risk Management Solutions is part of Northern Trust Front Office Solutions, an integrated, cloud-based service and data platform that enables investment offices to analyze data from disparate sources across all asset classes in a centralized repository. The platform is enhanced by a la carte support services, including Operational Risk Management, and outsourced middle- and back-office services. For more information, visit northerntrust.com/solutions.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2020, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$14.5 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.4 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global and regulatory information.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Northern Trust Launches Operational Risk Consulting Service for Front Office Solutions Business Northern Trust Front Office Solutions today announced the launch of Operational Risk Consulting, a bespoke service that provides management consulting with a specialized focus on investment operations. The service deploys the expertise of Northern …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Northern Trust Asset Management Increases Use of Minority Brokers
05.03.21
Northern Trust Names Head of Corporate and Digital Strategy
04.03.21
Northern Trust Obtains Hard-to-Find Technical Talent for Business Intelligence Analysis & Decision Making with CAI’s Autism2Work Program
02.03.21
Northern Trust Enters Strategic Agreement with Two Sigma to Provide Leading Quantitative Analytics Capabilities
01.03.21
Northern Trust Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
25.02.21
Northern Trust Announces Wealth Management Leadership Changes
22.02.21
Northern Trust Corporation to Speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on March 10th
18.02.21
Northern Trust Expands Foreign Exchange Currency Management Services Footprint with Key New Mandates
16.02.21
Northern Trust Partners with National Quality Review to Offer Enhanced Mutual Fund Distribution Support
10.02.21
Northern Trust Announces Strategic Investment in EDS, Advancing Whole Office Strategy