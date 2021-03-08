 

Dassault Systèmes Disclosure of trading in own shares

Vélizy-Villacoublay, March 8, 2021

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
(Repurchase program decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders of May 26, 2020)

Issuer: Dassault Systèmes SE
Type of securities: ordinary shares
Period: March 1 to March 5, 2021

Detailed information (presentation by day and by market and transaction-by-transaction details) can be consulted on the website of Dassault Systèmes:
https://investor.3ds.com/regulated-information/permanent-information

Presentation of the trading in own shares by day and by market

Name of issuer Identification code of the issuer Date of trading Identification code of the financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average acquisition price of the shares* Market
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Mar-21 FR0000130650 37,696 171.9319 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Mar-21 FR0000130650 13,390 171.9587 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 1-Mar-21 FR0000130650 7,422 171.9496 TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Mar-21 FR0000130650 6,455 171.9775 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Mar-21 FR0000130650 2,206 171.9957 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 2-Mar-21 FR0000130650 95 171.9263 TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Mar-21 FR0000130650 69,642 171.3752 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Mar-21 FR0000130650 23,767 171.5427 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 3-Mar-21 FR0000130650 7,688 171.3536 TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Mar-21 FR0000130650 78,153 170.8911 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Mar-21 FR0000130650 26,092 170.8571 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 4-Mar-21 FR0000130650 7,638 171.2559 TQE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Mar-21 FR0000130650 37,980 168.7426 XPAR
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Mar-21 FR0000130650 12,964 168.8706 DXE
DASSAULT SYSTEMES  96950065LBWY0APQIM86 5-Mar-21 FR0000130650 3,749 168.9517 TQE

(*)The weighted average unit price is a rounded price

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes:
Investor Relations
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+33 1 61 62 69 24

 

 

 

 

