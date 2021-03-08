Global understands that this is a war on COVID-19 and we are expanding our line of products to be able to fight.

San Clemente, CA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) offers one of the largest line of COVID 19 tests. Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP) states that the Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer is capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses. The strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7) , South Africa (B.1.351) , and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein. Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus. Now, with the vaccine, Global is offering one of the largest lines of products to fight this virus.

“This is a wartime undertaking,” President Biden said. “Today, I’m signing executive action to use the Defense Production Act and all other available authorities to direct all federal agencies and private entities to accelerate the making of everything that’s needed to protect, test, vaccinate, and take care of our people.” https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/2021/01/21/president-joe-biden-count ...

Under Mr. Strongo’s direction, Global is following the President and his leadership and is making a war on COVID. To conquer COVID and win this war, Global must keep up the research and development of tests. We are continuing to offer more tests and now vaccines to win this war on COVID-19.

Mr. Strongo states, “Antibody and Antigen Testing is critical to fight against COVID-19 SARS 2.”

Global WholeHealth Partners recognizes that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease.

With results in minutes versus hours or days with other diagnostic kits, more lives can be saved with the only FDA authorized COVID-19 POC serology Point of Care Test. With the new fingerstick test, healthcare providers can prick a patient’s finger and get results in minutes without having to wait for venous blood. Global WholeHealth Partners will be able to distribute these tests to more urgent cares, hospitals, to help curb the spread of COVID-19 SARS2.