 

Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.

Members of the Supervisory Board have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Lene Skole
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Board Member
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4.A Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 8,195 interim shares through exercise of 49,170 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

8,195 interim shares through exercise of 49,170 subscription rights

DKK 860.475
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-08
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
4.B Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Subscription rights

 

 

DKK0061534450
b) Name of transaction

  		Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 5.4          
Volume(s): 5 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		  

5 subscription rights

DKK 27.2
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-04
f) Place of transaction

  		NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name

  		Carl-Viggo Östlund
2. Reason for notification

 
a) Position/status

  		Board Member
b) Initial notification/
amendment 		Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer

 
a) Name

  		Tryg A/S
b) LEI

  		213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument

 

Identification code

 
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)

 

 

DK0061534534
b) Name of transaction

  		Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

  		Price(s):        DKK 105 per interim share                 
Volume(s): 4,058 interim shares through exercise of 24,348 subscription rights
d) Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
  		4,058 interim shares through exercise of 24,348 subscription rights

DKK 426,090
e) Date of transaction

  		2021-03-08
f) Place of transaction

  		Outside a trading venue (XOFF)

  

