Reporting of trading in Tryg shares by senior management
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and their related parties in shares, issued by Tryg and related securities, cf. article 19 of the EU Regulation 596/2014.
Members of the Supervisory Board have carried out transactions in connection with Tryg's rights issue, see https://tryg.com/en/emission
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Lene Skole
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.A
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 8,195 interim shares through exercise of 49,170 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
8,195 interim shares through exercise of 49,170 subscription rights
DKK 860.475
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-08
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
|4.B
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Subscription rights
DKK0061534450
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Sale of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 5.4
Volume(s): 5 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
5 subscription rights
DKK 27.2
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-04
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S (XCSE)
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|
Name
|Carl-Viggo Östlund
|2.
|
Reason for notification
|a)
|
Position/status
|Board Member
|b)
|
Initial notification/
amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|
Details of the issuer
|a)
|
Name
|Tryg A/S
|b)
|
LEI
|213800ZRS8AC4LSTCE39
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of
instrument
Identification code
|
Shares (exercise of subscription rights)
DK0061534534
|b)
|
Name of transaction
|Exercise of subscription rights in connection with rights issue
|c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s): DKK 105 per interim share
Volume(s): 4,058 interim shares through exercise of 24,348 subscription rights
|d)
|
Aggregated information
|
4,058 interim shares through exercise of 24,348 subscription rights
DKK 426,090
|e)
|
Date of transaction
|2021-03-08
|f)
|
Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue (XOFF)
