IGT.BET Partners with India’s Top Cricketers Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha

In addition to these cricket stars and as part of the new brand launch, BLITZPOOLS has engaged celebrities and influencers alike with a total follower count in excess of 215 million, the identities of which will be revealed at time of post and in a future release.

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGT.BET , one of India’s fastest-growing skill-based fantasy sports platforms, today announced the signing of rising cricket stars Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha to be the face of the brand. Attracting their ever-growing and large fan base to the app, the cricketer quartet will be an integral part of the 360-degree digital and offline campaign activation of BLITZPOOLS.

With the rebrand and recent injection of capital as part of a recent majority investment from the international gaming brand IGT.BET (formerly i3 Inc.), players can now expect the already market leading product to deliver new and exciting features at a faster pace. Customers can experience these exciting offerings while engaging with different cricket and football tournaments, played at domestic, national and international levels.

Through this rebranding and brand ambassador announcement, BLITZPOOLS aims to take the fantasy sports market in India by storm and consumers will be guaranteed best-in-class bonuses, industry leading deposit and payout options and a market leading product with constant innovation. The platform will feature an exciting coin-based loyalty programme, where users will be rewarded with valuable coins as they increase their engagement on the app. These coins can be redeemed against gift vouchers, meet & greet sessions, cashback, tickets for on-ground matches and other exciting offerings. Another attractive feature to watch out for will be the chance for winners to create their own closed personal pools with friends and ultimately win grand prizes to play cricket against BLITZPOOLS brand ambassadors Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha.

Speaking on the rebranding and the brand ambassador announcement, the Assomull brothers, Vickram and Gaurav, founders of BLITZPOOLS said, “We are embarking on a new journey and through this exciting adventure, we aim to capture and captivate the minds and hearts of every Indian consumer involved in online gaming. Through this rebrand, we want to create an interactive user experience and strengthen the product in the Indian market. Giving it a fresh look and feel, we are also delighted to announce Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal and Wriddhiman Saha as the new faces of the brand. These young and rising cricket super stars resonate well with our target audience and will bring on board their fans who in turn will get a chance to play with each of them. We believe it will be a great association and will help us enhance the brand’s uniqueness. By the end of IPL 2021, BLITZPOOLS is confident it will be home to one of the largest fantasy sports player bases in India.