 

High Arctic to Announce 2020 End of Year and Fourth Quarter Results

08.03.2021   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” intends to release its 2020 fourth quarter results on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after markets close and has scheduled a conference call to begin at 10:00 am MT (12:00 pm ET) on Friday March 12, 2021.

The conference call dial in numbers are 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217. An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends by dialing 1-800-408-3053 and entering passcode 1070643# and will remain available until April 11, 2021. An audio recording of the call will also be available within 24 hours on High Arctic’s website.

The Corporation’s Audited Financial Statements, together with Management’s Discussion & Analysis and the Annual Information Form will be posted to High Arctic’s website and SEDAR after the results are released.

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Ames
VP Finance & Chief Financial Officer
403.508.7836
1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 500, 700 – 2nd Street S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 2W1
website: www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca 




Wertpapier


