DGAP-Ad-hoc: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting o



08-March-2021 / 16:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Sassenberg, March 8, 2021 - Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2021. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Harling for his enormous contribution to the successful development of technotrans, which he joined more than 40 years ago, and intends to appoint him as its Honorary Chairman following his resignation from the Supervisory Board. In addition, Mr. Harling will be available as Advisor to the Supervisory Board in the foreseeable future.