 

DGAP-Adhoc Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting o

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 16:52  |  86   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting o

08-March-2021 / 16:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sassenberg, March 8, 2021 - Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2021. The Supervisory Board thanks Mr. Harling for his enormous contribution to the successful development of technotrans, which he joined more than 40 years ago, and intends to appoint him as its Honorary Chairman following his resignation from the Supervisory Board. In addition, Mr. Harling will be available as Advisor to the Supervisory Board in the foreseeable future.

Having initiated a substantial strategic sharpening of technotrans together with his Supervisory Board colleagues and the Board of Management over the last 12 months, Mr. Harling is convinced that this is the right time for a partial replacement of the Supervisory Board to secure the company's growth to the next level.

Contact: technotrans SE
Investor Relations
Frank Dernesch
Tel. +49 (0)2583/301-1868
E-mail: frank.dernesch@technotrans.de

End of ad hoc information

08-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173945

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1173945  08-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173945&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Technotrans; es gibt gute Gründe für ein Comeback
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General Meeting o DGAP-Ad-hoc: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Personnel Heinz Harling, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of technotrans SE with effect from the end of the upcoming Annual General …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im ...
EQS-News: Relief erhöht das ausgegebene Grundkapital durch neu geschaffene eigene Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: Erlebnis Akademie AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG verkauft erfolgreich Hotel-Immobilie 'Villa Kennedy' in Frankfurt
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Heinz Harling, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats, wird sein Mandat als Aufsichtsratsmitglied der technotrans SE mit Wirkung zum Ende der kommenden Hauptversammlung am 7. Mai 2021 niederlegen (deutsch)
16:52 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Heinz Harling, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats, wird sein Mandat als Aufsichtsratsmitglied der technotrans SE mit Wirkung zum Ende der kommenden Hauptversammlung am 7. Mai 2021 niederlegen

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18:49 Uhr
1.607
Technotrans; es gibt gute Gründe für ein Comeback