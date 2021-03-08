 

Cadence Receives TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum Customers’ Choice Award for N3 Collaboration

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 16:45  |  101   |   |   

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has received a TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Ecosystem Forum Customers’ Choice award for a paper, “Optimized Digital Design, Implementation and Signoff on TSMC’s N3,” which was presented during the TSMC 2020 North America OIP Ecosystem Forum. Cadence’s Yufeng Luo, vice president, R&D in the Digital & Signoff Group, presented the paper, highlighting how engineers creating hyperscale and mobile designs can successfully benefit from the performance and efficiency of the TSMC N3 process technology and the Cadence digital full flow.

The paper won the award based on the popular vote by conference attendees. Attendees had an opportunity to learn about new design techniques available with the N3-certified Cadence digital flow, which includes several feature enhancements—EUV layer support, route and via rules, cell placement, routing congestion avoidance, on-chip variation (OCV) accuracy and new signoff design rule checking (DRC) tools—to name a few.

“The Cadence digital full flow has been continuously optimized to support advanced N7, N6 and N5 production designs and now also supports TSMC’s latest N3 process technology,” said Cadence’s Luo. “This recognition further indicates our commitment to collaborating with TSMC to facilitate advanced-node design, and we look forward to seeing our mutual customers achieve success with our digital full flow and TSMC’s N3 process technology.”

“The Cadence paper presented at TSMC 2020 NA OIP Ecosystem Forum was an insightful overview as to how designers can achieve optimal power and performance using the latest Cadence and TSMC technologies,” said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “Enabling our customers to reach new milestones with mobile and hyperscale design development is the greatest reward that comes from our continued collaboration with Cadence.”

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world’s most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at cadence.com.

2021 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Cadence, the Cadence logo and the other Cadence marks found at www.cadence.com/go/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cadence Receives TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum Customers’ Choice Award for N3 Collaboration Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced that it has received a TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Ecosystem Forum Customers’ Choice award for a paper, “Optimized Digital Design, Implementation and Signoff on TSMC’s N3,” which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Cadence’s Nimish Modi to Present at Berenberg Conference
24.02.21
Cadence’s Lip-Bu Tan to Present at Morgan Stanley Conference
24.02.21
Cadence Completes Acquisition of NUMECA
22.02.21
Cadence Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results