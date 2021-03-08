CBIZ Names Finalists for 2021 Women Transforming Business Award

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, has announced the finalists for its inaugural Women Transforming Business Award. Powered by CBIZ’s Women's Advantage (“CWA”), the award identifies and honors female leaders who have had a transformational influence within their organization in one of three areas: financial strength, innovation or culture. The finalists are revealed today in honor of International Women’s Day.

“There are countless female leaders making an impact across their organizations every day; we know this because we work with many of them,” said Lori Novickis, National Leader of CBIZ Women’s Advantage. “CBIZ has been dedicated to supporting female business leaders throughout our history, and our CWA Program is one of the many tangible ways we continuously advance on this goal. We are excited to expand this focus by recognizing the inaugural class of finalists for the Women Transforming Business Award for their leadership contributions to their organizations, industries and communities.”