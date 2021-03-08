Remuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares

Remuneration of Executives by distribution of Millicom shares

Luxembourg, March 8, 2021 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. ("Millicom") announces that, in accordance with the vesting terms and conditions of its deferred share-based compensation plans, approved at Millicom’s 2018, 2019, and 2020 annual general meetings of shareholders, it has distributed treasury shares to eligible plan participants, including 42,833 shares to its executive management team.