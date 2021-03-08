 

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended March 6, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces audit of GGToor.com website has been completed by an independent firm to ensure visitors the most positive experience as is possible. First time ever we are holding a Call of Duty tournament in March. This marks our first big jump from independent studios to a major studio.

In March we will have Call of Duty: Warzone and Yu Gi Oh Dual Links events for the first time. These will be added along with World of Tanks, Pokémon TCG, and Team Fortress 2 to make up our March lineup. We are vetting other games and gagging the volume of players within their gaming communities to make sure every event we organize has enough base of players. 

Changes to our website are intended to make the experience for our players as enjoyable as possible without interrupting the overall theme. We have analyzed the user experience, user interface, information flow, and frame section's overall design. We will be working in the next 20 to 30 days in making such changes. These changes will make room for in-site media inventory for sponsorship opportunities shortly.

This week’s Pokémon GGtoor Cup #1, the second of GGtoor’s fantastic Minion Masters Knight’s Duels took place on Saturday the 6th of March and was brought to the community in association with Betadwarf, the game developer, as well as Team Mana Frenzy. The entire event was streamed live on Twitch at BadAsAFish80’s channel where he was joined by Cosmic_Vortex42, FloFlorian, and Iamthedannysaur for casting duties with the omnipresent Sinobii behind the curtain ensuring the smooth running of the event. The stream included some extremely exciting features to improve the viewer's experience, namely TEAM MANA FRENZY's “Dual Deck Technology”, allowing viewers to see the hands of both players, as well as caster cams. The players were battling for a share of the USD 500 prize pool as well as the glory of being the next GGtoor MM Champion! The player roster consisted of many well-known personalities in the Minion Masters Community as well as several first-time tournament competitors. Having won the last two GGtoor events, Lazur came looking for the three-peat! There were a great number of other top players competing including Dragon, DeadShoot101, BlackHunterx, Nataraja, Niprax, SeT & Westlin. 

