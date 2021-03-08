Vishay Intertechnology’s NTCALUG Family of NTC Lug Thermistors Now Offers a 100 % Lead (Pb)-Free Construction

Devices Are the Industry’s First to Offer Designers Full RoHS Compliance With No Exemptions

MALVERN, Pa., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its popular NTCALUG family of NTC lug thermistors is now available in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free construction, making them the industry’s first such devices to offer full RoHS compliance with no exemptions.



Manufactured with a 100 % lead (Pb)-free ceramic die, NTCALUG family thermistors contribute to a cleaner environment by eliminating all hazardous substances that could potentially cause issues during recycling and disposal. Furthermore, when RoHS exemption 7c-I expires — which allows for lead (Pb) in glass — designers utilizing the components will already be in full compliance.