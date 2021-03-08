UBS declares coupon payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes
UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”), all traded on the NYSE Arca.
NYSE Ticker
ETN Name and Prospectus/
Pricing Supplement*
Valuation Date
Ex-Date
Record Date
Payment Date
Coupon Amount
Payment Schedule
Current Yield (annualized)
HDLB**
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B
3/1/2021
3/11/2021
3/12/2021
3/22/2021
$0.1072
Monthly
8.88%
SMHB**
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B
3/1/2021
3/11/2021
3/12/2021
3/22/2021
$0.1015
Monthly
9.95%
PFFL**
3/1/2021
3/11/2021
3/12/2021
3/22/2021
$0.1472
Monthly
10.65%
CEFD**
3/1/2021
3/11/2021
3/12/2021
3/22/2021
$0.2484
Monthly
10.78%
MVRL**
3/1/2021
3/11/2021
