 

UBS declares coupon payments on 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes

UBS Investment Bank today announced coupon payments for 5 ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes (the “ETNs”), all traded on the NYSE Arca.

NYSE Ticker

ETN Name and Prospectus/
Pricing Supplement*

Valuation Date

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Coupon Amount

Payment Schedule

Current Yield (annualized)

HDLB**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN Series B

3/1/2021

3/11/2021

3/12/2021

3/22/2021

$0.1072

Monthly

8.88%

SMHB**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B

3/1/2021

3/11/2021

3/12/2021

3/22/2021

$0.1015

Monthly

9.95%

PFFL**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x

Leveraged Preferred Stock ETN

3/1/2021

3/11/2021

3/12/2021

3/22/2021

$0.1472

Monthly

10.65%

CEFD**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN

3/1/2021

3/11/2021

3/12/2021

3/22/2021

$0.2484

Monthly

10.78%

MVRL**

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN

3/1/2021

3/11/2021

