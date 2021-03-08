 

DGAP-Adhoc init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 17:31  |  101   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback

08-March-2021 / 17:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karlsruhe, 8 March 2021. The managing board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has decided in accordance with the resolution of the general meeting of 26 May 2020, topic 7 of the agenda to repurchase up to 20,000 own shares (pursuant to § 71 (1.8) AktG) for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 700,000 (without additional charges) via the stock exchange.
The repurchased shares are to be used for existing and future employee share program, incentive program for members of the managing board and managing directors, as acquisition currency and/or for cash to third party.
It is planned to transact the share buyback during the period from 9 March 2021 to 30 March 2021 on the stock exchange.






Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

08-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173960

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1173960  08-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173960&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Init: Perle gelingt Turnaround
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback 08-March-2021 / 17:31 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im ...
EQS-News: Relief erhöht das ausgegebene Grundkapital durch neu geschaffene eigene Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: Erlebnis Akademie AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG verkauft erfolgreich Hotel-Immobilie 'Villa Kennedy' in Frankfurt
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init beschließt Aktienrückkauf (deutsch)
17:31 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE: init beschließt Aktienrückkauf
05.03.21
init: Starke Entwicklung beim operativen Ergebnis
05.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisierungs-Spezialist init erreicht auch im Corona-Krisenjahr 2020 die Wachstumsziele (deutsch)
05.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitisation specialist init hits growth targets despite the coronavirus crisis year 2020
05.03.21
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Digitalisierungs-Spezialist init erreicht auch im Corona-Krisenjahr 2020 die Wachstumsziele
11.02.21
DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE english
11.02.21
DGAP-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE deutsch
08.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: init innovation in traffic systems SE (deutsch)
08.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: init innovation in traffic systems SE (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
05.03.21
2.235
Init: Perle gelingt Turnaround