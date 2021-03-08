DGAP-Adhoc init innovation in traffic systems SE: init decides share buyback
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 08.03.2021, 17:31 | 101 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
Karlsruhe, 8 March 2021. The managing board of init innovation in traffic systems SE has decided in accordance with the resolution of the general meeting of 26 May 2020, topic 7 of the agenda to repurchase up to 20,000 own shares (pursuant to § 71 (1.8) AktG) for a maximum total purchase price of EUR 700,000 (without additional charges) via the stock exchange.
The repurchased shares are to be used for existing and future employee share program, incentive program for members of the managing board and managing directors, as acquisition currency and/or for cash to third party.
It is planned to transact the share buyback during the period from 9 March 2021 to 30 March 2021 on the stock exchange.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
08-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1173960
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1173960 08-March-2021 CET/CEST
|
