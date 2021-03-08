VALBIOTIS Selected to Present TOTUM-854’s Results on Arterial Hypertension at the Annual Meeting of the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and the International Society of Hypertension (ISH) in April 2021

These results, achieved through work undertaken as part of the academic partnership between VALBIOTIS and the University of Avignon, as well as at the Riom R&D platform, will be presented during the annual ESH-ISH Joint Meeting, which will be held virtually from 11 to 14 April 2021.

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (FR0013254851 – ALVAL, eligible for PEA / SME), a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that the preclinical results obtained with TOTUM-854 for arterial hypertension have been selected by the European Society of Hypertension (ESH) and the International Society of Hypertension (ISH).

Pascal SIRVENT, member of the Management Board, Head of Discovery, Preclinical and Translational Research Department at VALBIOTIS, states: “We are thrilled about the selection of these results with TOTUM-854 on high blood pressure for the annual meeting of ESH and ISH, two key learned societies for arterial hypertension around the world. This selection recognizes first and foremost our successful partnership on TOTUM-854 with the University of Avignon. For VALBIOTIS, this marks the first international scientific presentation at a congress dedicated to arterial hypertension. It demonstrates the relevance of our R&D approach in this domain. We take this as a very positive sign for the clinical development of TOTUM-854, a promising active substance in the fight against high blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular diseases.”

Details about the results will be revealed at the annual ESH-ISH meeting, which will be held virtually from 11 to 14 April 2021.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS

VALBIOTIS is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.

VALBIOTIS has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of health nutrition products designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach enabled by the use of plant-based ingredients.

Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health sector.

Created at the beginning of 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has forged numerous partnerships with leading academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France: Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).

Valbiotis is a member of the "BPI Excellence" network and has been recognized as an "Innovative Company" by the BPI label. Valbiotis has also been awarded "Young Innovative Company" status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.

For more information about VALBIOTIS, please visit: www.valbiotis.com.

Name: VALBIOTIS

ISIN code: FR0013254851

Mnemonic code: ALVAL

EnterNext PEA-PME 150

