 

Icelandair Group hf. Registration for Annual General Meeting on 12 March 2021

The registration period for Icelandair Group‘s Annual General Meeting expired at 4 pm on Sunday 7 March 2021. Total registrations amount to 53% of the shares in the Company. Further information will be sent to attendants via e-mail before the meeting.

The election of board members will be based on a majority vote between individuals in accordance with Article 6.1 in the Company‘s Articles of Association.

Further information:
Ari Guðjónsson, General Counsel
ari@icelandairgroup.is


