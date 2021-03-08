Mercialys Number of Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights as of February 28th, 2021
Regulatory News:
Mercialys (Paris:MERY):
|
Number of
|
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
exercisable during the
General Meeting
92,049,169
92,049,169
91,704,336
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office: 16-18 Rue du Quatre Septembre
75002 PARIS
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005351/en/
