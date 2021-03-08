 

Casey's Awards $1 Million in Grants to Local Schools Through Its Cash for Classrooms Grant Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 17:56  |  74   |   |   

Today, Casey’s General Stores announced its Cash for Classrooms grant program is awarding $1 million to benefit K-12 schools through 99 grants. The funds come as teachers, students and families have faced a full year of challenges and changed routines brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are grateful to be able to distribute these funds to schools in need through our new, Cash for Classrooms grant program. Together, with our guests and partners like LIFEWTR, we are proud to be able to make a big impact on students and teachers in our communities,” said Megan Elfers, Vice President of Marketing at Casey’s.

The Cash for Classrooms grants support projects and initiatives taking place at K-12 schools in Casey’s communities across the heart of America. A few examples include:

Physical Improvements: New playground equipment and expanded playground areas to encourage play and enrichment at Parkview Elementary in Van Buren, Ark., and Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary in Dubuque, Iowa. An outdoor classroom for students at Black Hawk Elementary in Kahoka, Mo.

Material Needs: Updated technology like projectors and document cameras to improve learning for both in-person and remote students at Nebraska City Public Schools in Nebraska City, Neb.

Teacher Support: New computers for teachers at Crab Orchard CUSD #3 schools in Marion, Ill., to increase effectiveness in the online learning environment.

Community Engagement: Adding reusable bags to Wapello Elementary School’s food pantry to provide more sustainable, long-term solution for families using the pantry in Wapello, Iowa. Enhancing an outdoor learning and community space for James Knoll Elementary School and the community of Ortonville, Minn.

The Cash for Classrooms grants were made possible by donations from Casey’s guests during its January round up campaign, a meal deal partnership between Casey’s and LIFEWTR, a PepsiCo brand.

“As we mark one year of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S., we recognize there are still many challenges ahead, and certainly in our local classrooms,” said Guillermo Prieto, Director of Shopper Marketing, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Central Division. “We’re proud to partner with Casey’s to support the educators who both academically and creatively inspire our students in the Heartland community through the Cash for Classrooms program.”

More information can be found at: https://www.caseys.com/community/cash-for-classrooms-grants.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,200 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Casey's Awards $1 Million in Grants to Local Schools Through Its Cash for Classrooms Grant Program Today, Casey’s General Stores announced its Cash for Classrooms grant program is awarding $1 million to benefit K-12 schools through 99 grants. The funds come as teachers, students and families have faced a full year of challenges and changed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
Casey’s and Feeding America Join Forces to Help Fight Hunger Across the Heartland
15.02.21
Casey’s Announces Timing of Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call