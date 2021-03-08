DSG Global’s Imperium Motor Corp Division Sells First Three Containers of its New Electric T01 Model Vehicle

E-trikes, electric-powered three-wheel vehicles with one front wheel and two rear wheels, are extremely popular modes of transportation for personal use and work throughout the world. Easy to build and extremely affordable, e-trikes first gained traction in Japan and India. There are currently about 1.5 million e-trikes on the road today in India, and China is not far behind with over 1.35 million e-trikes in use. E-trikes are now commonly used in many other markets around the world.

SURREY, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company"), through its Automotive division Imperium Motor Corp, is pleased to announce the launch of its new electric-powered T01 model trike, designed to follow in the steps of the Ford Model T and original VW Beetle, as the next phase of affordable transportation in North America.

Imperium’s new T01 has an excellent list of features, including seating for three, sunroof, back-up camera, alloy wheels, stereo, and more. The T01 e-trike has a MSRP price of $3,990 plus destination charge.

“We are pleased to bring out the next phase of ultra-affordable transportation in North America,” said Rick Curtis, President of Imperium. “The T01 is equipped right and can operate for pennies a day. They are easy to drive and easy to own and an especially well-suited option for inexpensive transportation and delivery services. Our first order of three containers of T01 e-trikes is already completely sold out and we will be ordering additional units."

“This is another important step toward realizing our vision of supplying clean energy vehicles to the North American market,” said Bob Silzer, CEO of DSGT. “This is a huge potential market opportunity, and we believe this modern-design model will be a winner. Priced less than many e-bikes on the market today, it is a great fit to meet the transportation needs of potentially millions of consumers.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.