 

DSG Global’s Imperium Motor Corp Division Sells First Three Containers of its New Electric T01 Model Vehicle

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 17:54  |  101   |   |   

SURREY, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company"), through its Automotive division Imperium Motor Corp, is pleased to announce the launch of its new electric-powered T01 model trike, designed to follow in the steps of the Ford Model T and original VW Beetle, as the next phase of affordable transportation in North America.

E-trikes, electric-powered three-wheel vehicles with one front wheel and two rear wheels, are extremely popular modes of transportation for personal use and work throughout the world. Easy to build and extremely affordable, e-trikes first gained traction in Japan and India. There are currently about 1.5 million e-trikes on the road today in India, and China is not far behind with over 1.35 million e-trikes in use. E-trikes are now commonly used in many other markets around the world.

Imperium’s new T01 has an excellent list of features, including seating for three, sunroof, back-up camera, alloy wheels, stereo, and more. The T01 e-trike has a MSRP price of $3,990 plus destination charge.

“We are pleased to bring out the next phase of ultra-affordable transportation in North America,” said Rick Curtis, President of Imperium. “The T01 is equipped right and can operate for pennies a day. They are easy to drive and easy to own and an especially well-suited option for inexpensive transportation and delivery services. Our first order of three containers of T01 e-trikes is already completely sold out and we will be ordering additional units." 

“This is another important step toward realizing our vision of supplying clean energy vehicles to the North American market,” said Bob Silzer, CEO of DSGT. “This is a huge potential market opportunity, and we believe this modern-design model will be a winner. Priced less than many e-bikes on the market today, it is a great fit to meet the transportation needs of potentially millions of consumers.”

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the first quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSG Global’s Imperium Motor Corp Division Sells First Three Containers of its New Electric T01 Model Vehicle SURREY, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company"), through its Automotive division Imperium Motor Corp, is pleased to announce the launch of its new electric-powered T01 model …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...