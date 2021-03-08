 

Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021

Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021

Zug, March 8, 2021

Net Asset Value as of February 28, 2021

As of February 28, 2021, the Net Asset Value (NAV) per share of Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) stood at EUR 108.26 (CHF 118.93), representing an increase of 10.3% in EUR (12.2% in CHF) since January 31, 2021. This marks another significant monthly NAV increase only three months after the largest such increase since the re-start of the investment activity in 2007.

A key driver of the exceptional portfolio performance in February was the valuation adjustment of PEH's co-investment in artificial intelligence software provider Earnix, which attained unicorn status following its latest financing round in February. PEH's co-investment in Ozon also continued to perform strongly. Furthermore, there were several positive valuation adjustments in the fund portfolio, i.a., ALPHA CEE Opportunity IV and Highland Europe I and II.

In the reporting period PEH purchased 13'561 treasury shares. At the prevailing discount level, these purchases are highly accretive for the remaining shareholders.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) is a listed investment company for private equity investments. It offers institutional and private investors the opportunity to participate in a simple and tax-efficient manner in a diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio with selective fund and direct investments.

Income from the portfolio is partially reinvested, as well as passed on to the shareholders as annual distributions. Private Equity Holding's portfolio is managed by Alpha Associates, an independent Private Equity, Private Debt and Infrastructure investment manager based in Zurich.

For further information, please contact:
Kerstin von Stechow, Investor Relations, Kerstin.Stechow@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80, http://www.peh.ch

The basis of the Net Asset Value Calculation and Disclaimer

The number of outstanding shares used for calculation of the Net Asset Value per share amounted to 2,549,404 as of February 28, 2021 (January 31, 2021: 2,562,965). The calculations are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and pursuant to the guidelines of Invest Europe (formerly known as the European Venture Capital Association). The valuations of the fund investments are based on the most recent reported net asset values (NAVs) of the funds. In estimating the fair value of unquoted direct investments, Private Equity Holding AG considers the most appropriate market valuation techniques. The fair value of listed direct investments is the market value. The NAV of Private Equity Holding AG is calculated at the end of each month under a going concern assumption and usually published within six trading days after the cut-off date. The different reporting cut-off dates of the individual companies and funds in which participations are held can lead to short-term distortions and cause discrepancies between the published NAV and the actual total value of Private Equity Holding AG's net assets.




 
End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Private Equity Holding AG
ISIN: CH0006089921
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
End of News EQS Group News Service

08.03.2021 

