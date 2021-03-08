 

EQS-Adhoc Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2020

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2020

08-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam

We are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the 2020 annual results of Comet Holding AG. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, the event cannot take place physically, but only virtually.

The annual results will be presented in a conference call by Kevin Crofton, CEO, and Lisa Pataki, CFO. The conference call will be held in English only. Participation via webcast is also possible.
 

Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. CET
 

Dial-in Conference Call

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europa)
+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA) 

 
Others

Link to webcast



We look forward to your participation and hope to see you again in person at the next Media and Analyst Conference.

Yours sincerely,

Comet Group


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Comet Holding AG
Herrengasse 10
3175 Flamatt
Switzerland
Phone: +41 31 744 90 00
E-mail: info@comet.tech
Internet: www.comet.tech
ISIN: CH0360826991
Valor: 36082699
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173985

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1173985  08-March-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

