EQS-Adhoc Comet Holding AG - Presentation of the Full-Year Results 2020
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Comet Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dear Sir or Madam
Thursday, March 18, 2021, from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. CET
Dial-in Conference Call
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europa)
+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)
We look forward to your participation and hope to see you again in person at the next Media and Analyst Conference.
Yours sincerely,
Comet Group
|English
|Comet Holding AG
|Herrengasse 10
|3175 Flamatt
|Switzerland
|+41 31 744 90 00
|info@comet.tech
|www.comet.tech
|CH0360826991
|36082699
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|1173985
1173985 08-March-2021 CET/CEST
Wertpapier
