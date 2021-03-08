 

Beacon Launches North American Female Roofing Professional of the Year Competition

In honor of International Women’s Day, Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today the launch of its first annual North American Female Roofing Professional of the Year competition, shining a spotlight on women in the roofing industry across the U.S. and Canada. Beacon encourages the public to nominate a female roofing professional who has faced adversity or gone above and beyond for a customer, co-worker, or her community.

Nominations are welcome now through April 19 by visiting the contest website. Five finalists will be announced in May, and the public will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists. Beacon will announce the winner and runners-up in June. The five winners will receive prize money to support further professional development such as attending the International Roofing Expo.

“Women are essential to the success of the roofing industry, and this contest is a way to recognize their contributions and attract more females to roofing careers,” said Julian Francis, President and CEO of Beacon. “Beacon believes in helping women reach their full potential. We are proud to honor these individuals who inspire others and help our communities build more.”

From March 8 through April 19, the public can nominate a female roofing professional on the contest website or by submitting an e-mail to FemaleRoofingContest@becn.com. Nominations must include why the nominee deserves to win the Female Roofing Professional of the Year contest as well as a short biography and photo.

To learn more about the contest and read the official rules, visit becn.com/female-roofing-professional-of-the-year-2021.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 90,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.



