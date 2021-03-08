Notice of redemption of convertible bonds PKG6

 

AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs that it is redeeming 24 572 “EUR 7.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP CONV. BOND PKG6 11-2021” convertible bonds with ISIN EE3300109982 in total nominal value of 15 726.08 euros and issue value of 68 801.60 euros and has submitted to the Nasdaq Central Depository of Securities an application to delete the bonds from the register.

The convertible bonds bore an annual interest of 7%. The issue price of each convertible bond was 2,8 euros and the redemption date of the convertible bonds is 08 March 2021.

 Allan Remmelkoor
 Member of the Management Board
 Phone: +372 614 4920
 Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee




