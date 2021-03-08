Helix Seeks to Expand Blockchain Business and Announces Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding WIth Cryptocurrency Brokerage Company, Globalblock Limited

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - TSX-V Symbol: HELX



Helix Applications Inc. (TSXV: HELX) (the " Company " or " Helix ") has signed a

non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (" MOU ") with GlobalBlock Limited ("

GlobalBlock ") dated effective March 4, 2021. Global Block is a fast-growing,

UK-based digital asset broker. Helix and GlobalBlock have agreed to work

together exclusively for a period of time to negotiate a potential business

combination (a " Potential Transaction ").



Rufus Round, Helix CEO, said:





"Helix has long recognized the enormous potential for growth in the digitaltokenized economy and GlobalBlock is well positioned to benefit from making itmore accessible for so many. The GlobalBlock team have a wealth ofentrepreneurial experience in the trading, broking and regulation of legacyfinancial instruments and we are confident that if we can consummate a PotentialTransaction, then we can support them in maximizing their opportunity for growthas well as capitalizing upon Helix's currently held Blockchain related assets."Karl Thompson, GlobalBlock Director, added:"We are excited about the potential of working with Helix to invest andcapitalize on this opportunity and to position ourselves as a leader in thedigital asset broking market."GlobalBlock, has been operational since 2018 and offers institutional, privateand corporate clients the ability to buy and sell cryptocurrencies via its owndedicated digital asset trading platform, making the market more accessible andefficient to all. Should the parties be able to come to definitive terms on, andcomplete, a Potential Transaction, it would combine GlobalBlock's business withHelix's commitment to digital platforms.The MOU sets forth the mutual understanding and intention between Helix andGlobalBlock with respect to any Potential Transaction and the basis with howthey intend to work together over the next seven weeks. Execution of bindingdocumentation in respect of a Potential Transaction is subject to applicableregulatory approvals (including TSX Venture Exchange approval) and thefollowing: (a) completion of satisfactory due diligence by each of the parties,(b) negotiation of definitive terms of a Potential Transaction, recognizing thatit is currently contemplated that Helix would acquire 100% of GlobalBlock inexchange for an amount of Helix common shares to be no more than 50% of theoutstanding common shares of Helix upon completion of any Potential Transaction,(c) Helix understanding GlobalBlock's financial requirements and negotiation ofany necessary cash injections into GlobalBlock in the short term, and (d) final