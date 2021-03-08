Traffic Data February 2021

Icelandair Group’s traffic data continue to reflect the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions in Icelandair’s markets, like in previous months.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in February was around 5,000 decreasing by 98% from February 2020. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 3,000 and from Iceland around 2,000. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 25.4% compared to 76.3% in February 2020. The total capacity was 95% less than in February last year. On-time performance was 97% in February compared to 77% the year before.