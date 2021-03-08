Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asirom introduces Qapter to bring artificial intelligence in the underwriting process for the CASCO car insurance product. Asirom VIG is the first company in Romania and one of the first in Europe to use artificial intelligence (AI) in the risk inspection process for the vehicles it takes out in insurance.

Asirom VIG has improved the validation flow of risk inspections related to CASCO insurance policies, by implementing new technologies that use AI to identify and assess the damages existing at the time of entering the insurance.

Currently, Asirom customers can perform their own risk inspection for CASCO policies, with the help of the application on the asirom.ro website, in less than five minutes, using only their mobile phone. Specifically, based on the offer number or policy, you enter the application, photograph the car according to the instructions and, with a single click, the information is sent to Asirom.

The photographs used to generate the inspection report are analyzed using Solera's Intelligent Damage Detection, part of the company's Qapter solution, an industry leading end-to-end AI powered claims platform. Qapter Intelligent Damage Detection uses Solera's Visual Intelligence technology to detect and document pre-existing damages at policy inception. This evidence is used to improve risk scoring at underwriting and ensure only new damages are estimated in a potential accident claim.

The new flow developed for CASCO risk inspection has been designed to simplify and improve the process of collecting photos from the customer, as well as for automatic analysis and documentation of the current condition of the vehicle, thus reducing the risk of human error.

"Usage of artificial intelligence represents a step forward for the insurance market in Romania and we are happy to be pioneers in implementing this technology. The initiative is, in fact, another step that Asirom is taking to simplify and streamline processes and services, helping to increase the speed of response to customer requests and their satisfaction," said Cristian Ionescu, CEO of Asirom VIG.

The use of AI in the detection and assessment of damage is a tool that Asirom aims to include soon in the process of investigating claims, thus ensuring full transparency for the customer, and reducing the time to process claims. In addition, damage inspectors will have a virtual assistant to assist them in assessing damage and proposing appropriate technological solutions.