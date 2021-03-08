 

Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 18:39  |  87   |   |   

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asirom introduces Qapter to bring artificial intelligence in the underwriting process for the CASCO car insurance product. Asirom VIG is the first company in Romania and one of the first in Europe to use artificial intelligence (AI) in the risk inspection process for the vehicles it takes out in insurance.

Solera Logo.

Asirom VIG has improved the validation flow of risk inspections related to CASCO insurance policies, by implementing new technologies that use AI to identify and assess the damages existing at the time of entering the insurance.

Currently, Asirom customers can perform their own risk inspection for CASCO policies, with the help of the application on the asirom.ro website, in less than five minutes, using only their mobile phone. Specifically, based on the offer number or policy, you enter the application, photograph the car according to the instructions and, with a single click, the information is sent to Asirom.

The photographs used to generate the inspection report are analyzed using Solera's Intelligent Damage Detection, part of the company's Qapter solution, an industry leading end-to-end AI powered claims platform. Qapter Intelligent Damage Detection uses Solera's Visual Intelligence technology to detect and document pre-existing damages at policy inception. This evidence is used to improve risk scoring at underwriting and ensure only new damages are estimated in a potential accident claim.

The new flow developed for CASCO risk inspection has been designed to simplify and improve the process of collecting photos from the customer, as well as for automatic analysis and documentation of the current condition of the vehicle, thus reducing the risk of human error.

"Usage of artificial intelligence represents a step forward for the insurance market in Romania and we are happy to be pioneers in implementing this technology. The initiative is, in fact, another step that Asirom is taking to simplify and streamline processes and services, helping to increase the speed of response to customer requests and their satisfaction," said Cristian Ionescu, CEO of Asirom VIG.

The use of AI in the detection and assessment of damage is a tool that Asirom aims to include soon in the process of investigating claims, thus ensuring full transparency for the customer, and reducing the time to process claims. In addition, damage inspectors will have a virtual assistant to assist them in assessing damage and proposing appropriate technological solutions.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies WESTLAKE, Texas, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Asirom introduces Qapter to bring artificial intelligence in the underwriting process for the CASCO car insurance product. Asirom VIG is the first company in Romania and one of the first in Europe to use …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Calliditas strengthens its US Commercial and Medical Affairs Organization
Azuri Launches Inspiring Women's Awards
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
UK's over-65s demand bungalow renaissance after plummeting build rates, reveals McCarthy Stone
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area