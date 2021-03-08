 

DGAP-News Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Preliminary annual figures confirm forecast

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 18:30  |  107   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Preliminary annual figures confirm forecast

08.03.2021 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Preliminary annual figures confirm forecast
Good start to the new year/High production growth expected

Mannheim. In the 2020 financial year, Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated sales of EUR 38.7 million (forecast EUR 37 to 40 million; previous year: EUR 41.2 million), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 23.9 million (forecast EUR 23 to 26 million; previous year: EUR 22.7 million) and a consolidated loss of EUR 16.2 million (forecast: consolidated loss EUR 15 to 18 million; previous year: consolidated profit EUR 0.2 million). Sales, EBITDA and net income were thus in line with the increased forecast published in November (see release dated 6 November 2020).
The consolidated loss was mainly due to extraordinary write-downs of EUR 17.2 million on the wells of the subsidiary Elster Oil & Gas and the shareholding in Northern Oil & Gas (see announcement of 14 August 2020). At the end of last week, the shares of Northern Oil & Gas were trading around 40% above the book value reduced by the write-down.

The hedging transactions on oil and gas generated income of EUR 12.0 million in 2020. The equity and bond portfolio, which the Executive Board and Supervisory Board had decided to build at the beginning of April due to the very low valuations, contributed a realized return of EUR 3.5 million in 2020. In addition, there was unrealized income of around EUR 8 million as of 31 December 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents (bank balances and securities held as current and non-current assets) of around EUR 35.3 million (previous year: EUR 84.8 million) were available to the Group as of 31 December 2020. Equity fell to EUR 45.5 million (previous year: EUR 71.5 million), so that the equity ratio decreased from 26% to 22%. Liabilities decreased to EUR 138.6 million (previous year: EUR 166.0 million).

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Preliminary annual figures confirm forecast DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Preliminary annual figures confirm forecast 08.03.2021 / 18:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Deutsche Rohstoff AG: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im ...
EQS-News: Relief erhöht das ausgegebene Grundkapital durch neu geschaffene eigene Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: Erlebnis Akademie AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG verkauft erfolgreich Hotel-Immobilie 'Villa Kennedy' in Frankfurt
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Vorläufige Jahreszahlen bestätigen Prognose (deutsch)
18:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Vorläufige Jahreszahlen bestätigen Prognose
02.03.21
Barrick Gold, Deutsche Rohstoff AG, K+S: Der Inflation ein Schnippchen schlagen
17.02.21
Deutsche Rohstoff: News von Bright Rock Energy
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45% (deutsch)
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock grows proved reserves in Utah by 45%
17.02.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Reserven von Bright Rock steigen um 45%
17.02.21
BP, Deutsche Rohstoff, Va-Q-Tec – hier steckt extremes Aufholpotenzial!

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:10 Uhr
32.186
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Meldungen, Analysen, Meinungen