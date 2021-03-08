Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Preliminary annual figures confirm forecast

Mannheim. In the 2020 financial year, Deutsche Rohstoff Group generated sales of EUR 38.7 million (forecast EUR 37 to 40 million; previous year: EUR 41.2 million), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 23.9 million (forecast EUR 23 to 26 million; previous year: EUR 22.7 million) and a consolidated loss of EUR 16.2 million (forecast: consolidated loss EUR 15 to 18 million; previous year: consolidated profit EUR 0.2 million). Sales, EBITDA and net income were thus in line with the increased forecast published in November (see release dated 6 November 2020).

The consolidated loss was mainly due to extraordinary write-downs of EUR 17.2 million on the wells of the subsidiary Elster Oil & Gas and the shareholding in Northern Oil & Gas (see announcement of 14 August 2020). At the end of last week, the shares of Northern Oil & Gas were trading around 40% above the book value reduced by the write-down.

The hedging transactions on oil and gas generated income of EUR 12.0 million in 2020. The equity and bond portfolio, which the Executive Board and Supervisory Board had decided to build at the beginning of April due to the very low valuations, contributed a realized return of EUR 3.5 million in 2020. In addition, there was unrealized income of around EUR 8 million as of 31 December 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents (bank balances and securities held as current and non-current assets) of around EUR 35.3 million (previous year: EUR 84.8 million) were available to the Group as of 31 December 2020. Equity fell to EUR 45.5 million (previous year: EUR 71.5 million), so that the equity ratio decreased from 26% to 22%. Liabilities decreased to EUR 138.6 million (previous year: EUR 166.0 million).