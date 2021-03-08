Missouri American Water Invests $1.3 million in Webster Groves Pipe Replacement Project along Big Bend Blvd.

Missouri American Water is replacing approximately 3,100 feet of aging water main along Big Bend Boulevard in Webster Groves. The project includes replacing aging 6-inch, 8-inch and 12-inch water lines with new ductile iron main from Grant Rd. to Glendale Rd. The new main will improve reliability and fire flow capacity in the area.

New main being replaced on Big Bend Blvd. in Webster Groves, MO. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We know at the end of every tap is a family relying on us to keep safe, clean water flowing,” said Debbie Dewey president of Missouri American Water. “That is why we’ve invested more than $1.3 million to upgrade aging pipes in Webster Groves that date back to the 1920s.”

The $1.3 million Big Bend project is part of a larger $15 million investment plan that will last through 2023. Additional local water main replacement projects include:

S. Rock Hill Rd from Reavis Place to W Rose Ave., which will see more than 2,000 feet of 8-inch main from the 1950s replaced.

which will see more than 2,000 feet of 8-inch main from the 1950s replaced. Atalanta Ave. from N. Bompart Ave. to Summit Ave., which will see more than 1,600 feet of 4-inch main from the 1920s replaced.

which will see more than 1,600 feet of 4-inch main from the 1920s replaced. E. Lockwood Ave. from N. Gore to Bompart will see more than 4,600 feet of 8-inch main from the 1920s replaced.

As with the Big Bend project, these projects will also improve reliability and fire flow capacity in the area.

The E. Lockwood project is scheduled to begin in 2022, while the projects on Rock Hill Road and Atalanta Ave. are slated for completion this year.

To help protect our employees and contractors, Missouri American Water is asking customers to follow CDC social distancing guidelines and refrain from approaching workers in the field. Customer are encouraged to visit www.missouriamwater.com or call Customer Service at (866) 430-0820, if they have questions about the construction project.

Work on this project generally will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower-than-normal water pressure.

Once a main is replaced, contractors for Missouri American Water will construct temporary road patches to allow traffic flow. Permanent road repair, as well as restoration of any other yard and property damage caused by the work, will begin within 90 days of the main’s replacement. This allows for the ground to properly settle so that restoration work is successful. More information about restoration can be found on the Missouri American Water website.

Missouri American Water

Missouri American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.5 million people. For more, visit missouriamwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

American Water

With a history dating to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to more than 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005728/en/