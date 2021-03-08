New Research Supporting ProFound AI Presented at European Congress of Radiology Online Meeting

NASHUA, N.H., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc . (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced new research supporting ProFound AI was presented at the European Congress of Radiology ( ECR ) 2021 Online meeting, taking place March 3-10, 2021. During the congress, the Company also showcased the full suite of its Breast Health Solutions in the virtual iCAD booth ( #1608 ), including ProFound AI Risk, the world’s first commercially available clinical decision support tool that provides a highly accurate short-term risk estimation specific to each woman based on data from a screening mammogram.

“iCAD’s powerful artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are clinically proven to offer unparalleled benefits to both clinicians and patients,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “ProFound AI empowers doctors to find breast cancers earlier, when they may be more easily treated. Specifically, this high-performing deep learning technology offers marked improvements in sensitivity and specificity and a reduction in the rate of false positives, which can reduce unnecessary callbacks for patients. Furthermore, new research presented at ECR demonstrates how ProFound AI helps to improve radiologists’ workflow and efficiency.”

Emily F. Conant, MD, Division Chief of Breast Imaging at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, presented findings from a retrospective analysis involving ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) in a research presentation session (RPS-605) titled “Use of an artificial intelligence software to identify low-likelihood of cancer exams collected across four commercial digital tomosynthesis screening systems.”

Using consecutive cases from 18 sites in the United States and three sites in France, the study concluded that ProFound AI for DBT accurately identified 33.4 percent of screening DBT exams to triage with 0 percent of false negative results, based solely on the ProFound AI Case Score. When researchers also factored in breast density and age, ProFound AI identified up to 58.6 percent of normal cases with no false negatives.