 

New Research Supporting ProFound AI Presented at European Congress of Radiology Online Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.03.2021, 18:36  |  82   |   |   

Company showcased expanded ProFound AI platform, including ProFound AI Risk, the world’s first clinical decision support tool that provides a highly accurate short-term risk estimation specific to each woman

NASHUA, N.H., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced new research supporting ProFound AI was presented at the European Congress of Radiology (ECR) 2021 Online meeting, taking place March 3-10, 2021. During the congress, the Company also showcased the full suite of its Breast Health Solutions in the virtual iCAD booth (#1608), including ProFound AI Risk, the world’s first commercially available clinical decision support tool that provides a highly accurate short-term risk estimation specific to each woman based on data from a screening mammogram.

“iCAD’s powerful artificial intelligence (AI) solutions are clinically proven to offer unparalleled benefits to both clinicians and patients,” said Michael Klein, Chairman and CEO of iCAD. “ProFound AI empowers doctors to find breast cancers earlier, when they may be more easily treated. Specifically, this high-performing deep learning technology offers marked improvements in sensitivity and specificity and a reduction in the rate of false positives, which can reduce unnecessary callbacks for patients. Furthermore, new research presented at ECR demonstrates how ProFound AI helps to improve radiologists’ workflow and efficiency.”

Emily F. Conant, MD, Division Chief of Breast Imaging at the University of Pennsylvania Medical Center, presented findings from a retrospective analysis involving ProFound AI for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) in a research presentation session (RPS-605) titled “Use of an artificial intelligence software to identify low-likelihood of cancer exams collected across four commercial digital tomosynthesis screening systems.”

Using consecutive cases from 18 sites in the United States and three sites in France, the study concluded that ProFound AI for DBT accurately identified 33.4 percent of screening DBT exams to triage with 0 percent of false negative results, based solely on the ProFound AI Case Score. When researchers also factored in breast density and age, ProFound AI identified up to 58.6 percent of normal cases with no false negatives.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Research Supporting ProFound AI Presented at European Congress of Radiology Online Meeting Company showcased expanded ProFound AI platform, including ProFound AI Risk, the world’s first clinical decision support tool that provides a highly accurate short-term risk estimation specific to each woman NASHUA, N.H., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Valneva and Pfizer Announce Initiation of Phase 2 Study for Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Former Shell Oil Products US Executive David Bray to ...
GameStop Provides Corporate Governance Update
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Lee’s Pharmaceutical Announces its Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Socazolimab, Licensed From Sorrento ...
Soleno Therapeutics Provides Regulatory Update on DCCR for the Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome
Niu Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
iCAD Announces Closing of $25.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
04.03.21
iCAD to Participate in the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
03.03.21
iCAD Announces Pricing of $22.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
02.03.21
iCAD Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
24.02.21
iCAD Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020
19.02.21
iCAD to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24
16.02.21
iCAD to Participate in the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference