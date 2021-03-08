 

Innovations in Antimicrobials IDTechEx Report Highlights Start-ups Developing New Methods to Eliminate Microbes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 18:53  |  101   |   |   

BOSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, antimicrobial technologies are used around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Surfaces and products protected by antimicrobial technology can continuously inactivate and kill harmful microorganisms such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus. IDTechEx have recently published a research report covering the antimicrobial market, examining the technologies, innovations, and opportunities. In this article, IDTechEx highlights three innovative start-ups that are developing next-generation antimicrobial technologies. Please refer to the report, "Antimicrobial Technology Market 2021–2031", for more information.

The IDTechEx report

Applied Silver: Renewing antimicrobial textiles with each wash 

Founded in 2012, Applied Silver is a US-based start-up that focuses on preventing the spread of infections through soft surfaces. The company has developed the SilvaClean platform technology, an EPA-approved water-based ionic silver additive for textiles. SilvaClean renders textiles antimicrobial through a smart micro-dosing system that attaches to commercial washing machines and dispenses silver ions during the laundry rinse cycle. Applied Silver have demonstrated through surveillance studies in 3 hospitals that their technology can decrease the rate of healthcare-associated infections by 43% when incorporated as a part of the hospital's infection prevention program.

The Innovation: Textiles are typically embedded or coated with antimicrobial additives during the manufacturing process. As such, their antimicrobial content decreases with each wash. Antimicrobial textiles can last for 50–100 washes, usually fewer. In contrast, Applied Silver's SilvaClean renews the antimicrobial silver ions every time the textile is washed.

Parx Materials: Inhibiting biofilm formation through anti-adhesion

 Parx Materials is a Dutch and Italian start-up that has commercialized a zinc-based antimicrobial technology. Unlike most other zinc-based technologies, Parx Materials does not use zinc pyritihone but rather ionic zinc. Another aspect that sets Parx Materials apart is that their technology does not rely on zinc ions entering the microorganisms; plastics incorporating Parx Material's masterbatch are antimicrobial through the prevention of adhesion. For bacteria, adhesion is the first step of biofilm formation, and in nutrient-poor environments such as hard surfaces, is required to stimulate growth. However, after 3–4 hours of being on a Parx Materials surface, the planktonic bacteria simply reach the end of their life.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Innovations in Antimicrobials IDTechEx Report Highlights Start-ups Developing New Methods to Eliminate Microbes BOSTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, antimicrobial technologies are used around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Surfaces and products protected by antimicrobial technology can continuously inactivate and kill harmful …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee
Gulbrandsen announces global price increase for Aluminum Alkyls
Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Calliditas strengthens its US Commercial and Medical Affairs Organization
Azuri Launches Inspiring Women's Awards
TBEA Cloud Has Completed the Planning Scheme of the First "PV + Highway" Demonstration Project
UK's over-65s demand bungalow renaissance after plummeting build rates, reveals McCarthy Stone
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
The Esports Ecosystem On Track To Reach $1.8 Billion By 2022
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area