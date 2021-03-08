DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous OSRAM Licht AG: Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG decides to file application related to change of sub-segment of the stock exchange 08-March-2021 / 18:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) has decided today to apply to the management board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange pursuant to Sec. 57 of the "Exchange Rules for the Frankfurt Stock Exchange" in a timely manner for the revocation of admission of the OSRAM shares to the listing sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations arising from the admission (Prime Standard). As a consequence, the OSRAM shares will be listed on the regulated market (General Standard) for trading ex officio.

By changing the listing sub-segment of the exchange, post-listing obligations of the Company such as certain reporting and publication requirements will fall away. This will avoid substantial additional effort and assist the Company in cost-saving and streamlining processes. The withdrawal of the listing becomes effective three months after the publication of the withdrawal decision by the management of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the internet (www.deutsche-boerse.com).

Contact:
Julia Klostermann
Head of Investor Relations
OSRAM Licht AG

