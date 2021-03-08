Société Générale SA shareholding notification

8 March 2021, 18:50 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that Société Générale SA has notified it on 8 March 2021 of an increase from 4.79% to 5.01% on 3 March 2021 and of a decrease from 5.01% to 4.79% on 4 March 2021 in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal.

These notifications do not require any adjustments to the disclosure of the Company regarding its shareholding structure as the Company only reports shareholding thresholds above 5% on its website since, following the above-mentioned 8 March 2021 notifications, Société Générale SA is again below this threshold.