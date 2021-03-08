DraftKings Celebrates International Women’s Day with Support for Women Entrepreneurs & Buy Women-Owned Initiative for Employees

Establishes International Women’s Day as Official Company Holiday

BOSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of International Women’s Day, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is undertaking a variety of internal and external efforts to support women entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout March, while also recognizing the day as an official company holiday for its 2,600 global employees. The company will donate up to $350,000 to several U.S. and global nonprofit organizations focused on empowering and aiding women entrepreneurs and women-founded small businesses, and as part of the company’s free Women’s History Month Sports Popularity Pool, which highlights the greatest athletes and moments in women’s sports. With an initial donation of $150,000, for every 25,000 entries into the pool, DraftKings will increase its donation total by $10,000, up to a combined total of $350,000.



“DraftKings is committed to empowering and advancing women at our company and in the communities where we live and work,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We are intentional in our efforts to foster a culture of inclusion and belonging within DraftKings and focused on supporting women entrepreneurs and small business owners to help them launch, build and grow their own companies.”