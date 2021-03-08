DraftKings Celebrates International Women’s Day with Support for Women Entrepreneurs & Buy Women-Owned Initiative for Employees
Establishes International Women’s Day as Official Company Holiday
BOSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of International Women’s Day, DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is undertaking a variety of internal and external efforts to support women
entrepreneurs and small business owners throughout March, while also recognizing the day as an official company holiday for its 2,600 global employees. The company will donate up to $350,000 to
several U.S. and global nonprofit organizations focused on empowering and aiding women entrepreneurs and women-founded small businesses, and as part of the company’s free Women’s History Month Sports Popularity Pool, which highlights the greatest athletes and moments in women’s sports. With an initial donation of $150,000, for
every 25,000 entries into the pool, DraftKings will increase its donation total by $10,000, up to a combined total of $350,000.
“DraftKings is committed to empowering and advancing women at our company and in the communities where we live and work,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings co-founder, CEO and Chairman of the Board. “We are intentional in our efforts to foster a culture of inclusion and belonging within DraftKings and focused on supporting women entrepreneurs and small business owners to help them launch, build and grow their own companies.”
The funds generated by DraftKings and player participation in the Women’s History Month Popularity Pool will support several U.S. and global organizations which are actively engaged in providing
tools, educational resources, mentorship, and assistance to female entrepreneurs and leaders including:
-
Association of Military Spouse Entrepreneurs (AMSE): connects military spouse entrepreneurs with the tools and resources needed to become
successful in launching and growing their businesses. AMSE is an exclusive community for military spouse entrepreneurs to learn how to launch, build, or scale their own business.
-
Ladies Who Launch: is on a mission to celebrate and empower women (female-identifying and non-binary) entrepreneurs around the world. Through
experiential events and our digital platforms, Ladies Who Launch helps women start, run and grow successful companies by connecting them with other entrepreneurs and the capital community.
-
Bulgarian Fund for Women: Following the acquisition of SBTech in April 2020, DraftKings now has two major engineering centers in Sofia and Plovdiv,
Bulgaria. The Bulgarian Fund for Women is the only indigenous donor in Bulgaria that raises funds and gives grants to local NGOs working to advance women’s rights, eliminate gender stereotypes,
support women entrepreneurs, and achieve gender equality in all spheres of life and make a social change.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare