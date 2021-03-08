 

HH Global announce new executive leadership team to support future growth

LONDON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful acquisition of InnerWorkings in October 2020, HH Global is poised to deliver the next phase of growth. As such today Robert MacMillan announced the new executive leadership team effective from 1 April 2021:

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors focuses on the long-term success of HH Global. Its members - company directors - are responsible for the strategic development of the company. This includes looking externally for investments and mergers & acquisitions opportunities, as well as corporate oversight and governance. 

  • Robert MacMillan as Executive Chairman
  • Mike Perez as Group CEO
  • Edward Parsons as Chief of Staff to the Chairman
  • Kristian Elgey as Interim Group CFO and Chief Commercial Officer
  • Steve Nunn and Craig Bingon as Non-Executive Directors

In addition, Raphael de Botton and Amer Khatoun - representatives from investor partners Blackstone - continue to sit on the Board of Directors. 

Group Management Board

Execution of strategy and day-to-day operational management is delegated to the Group Management Board, who are empowered to run the business under Group CEO Mike Perez. The executive management team blends a strong commitment to regional leadership together with robust functional heads.

  • Helen Babbe as Chief of Staff to the Group CEO
  • Alan Bittle as Regional CEO, APAC
  • Kevin Dunckley as Chief Sustainability Officer
  • Kristian Elgey as Interim CFO and Chief Commercial Officer
  • Jason Hanavan as CFO, Americas
  • Lee Humphreys as CEO of Digital
  • Michael Keen as Regional CEO, Europe
  • Scott Martin as Regional CEO, Americas
  • Nadia Pelekanos as Regional CEO, Central Europe, India, Middle East & Africa 

Robert MacMillan said "I am delighted and proud to be working with such exceptionally talented people, and really excited about where this new leadership team is going to take HH Global - as well as being particularly pleased that the company has been able to promote from within". 

Mike Perez said "It's a privilege and an honour to take over the reins of HH Global and serve as Group CEO. The Group Management Board's singular focus will be in driving the next phase of our growth by getting ever closer to our clients. Working both in-region and globally in collaboration with colleagues around the world, we will continue to identify new opportunities and bring innovative solutions in line with their needs. I also want to recognize Robert MacMillan's own achievements, taking HH Global from a million pound broker into the incredible business we are today, a $1.7B business operating in 54 countries and serving hundreds of the world's largest brands. His drive, ambition and relentless pursuit of growth have been at the core of the company's success to date."

About HH Global
Founded in 1991, HH Global is a global outsourced marketing execution provider. Applying proven processes, industry-leading technology, and the deep expertise of over 3,300+ employees, we develop innovative solutions that drive down the cost of our clients' physical marketing procurement and content development, while improving quality, sustainability, and speed to market.

HH Global has presence in over 50 locations across Europe, the U.S., Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. We work with some of the largest, exciting and most progressive global brands. These contracts involve dealing with multiple stakeholders from different regions, coordinating high-profile, business-critical print, POS (temporary and permanent), promotional merchandise, luxury packaging and creative projects.

