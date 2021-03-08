 

BDO announces strategic partnership to drive human capital management transformations through Ceridian’s Dayforce platform

TORONTO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDO Canada LLP, a leading professional services firm in Canada, today announced a strategic partnership with Ceridian, a global human capital management (HCM) technology company. Through its 500-people-strong Lixar Fueled by BDO technology business, BDO will implement Ceridian’s industry-leading HCM platform, Dayforce, for clients across Canada.

Ceridian offers full-suite HCM to help HR and business leaders make intelligent decisions that create quantifiable value for their companies. Trusted by more than 4,900 customers globally, the modern Dayforce platform simplifies complex HR and operational processes by combining HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management into a single, cohesive system.

“The need for organizations in Canada to digitally transform their business and drive workforce engagement and productivity has never been more critical,” said Matthew Kenny, National Leader of the Lixar Fueled by BDO technology business. “Our partnership with Ceridian expands our capability to help organizations optimize their HR processes, enhance the employee experience, and leverage the right HCM platform to evolve and grow their business.”

Ceridian’s collaboration with BDO is part of the Ceridian Partner Network where businesses can access holistic services to modernize their HCM processes. System Integrator partners combine their Ceridian expertise with deep advisory services to provide expert guidance on organizational, functional, and process development at the industry, regional, or global level.

"We're excited to welcome BDO to Ceridian as we deliver modern HCM experiences for the fluid, fast-paced workplace of the future. Our award-winning Dayforce products and services, coupled with BDO's technology expertise, are a perfect match for today’s forward-focused companies,” said Raja Nucho, SVP Partnerships & Alliances, Ceridian. “We can now bring our combined capabilities to existing and new clients to help drive value for HR transformations while creating experiences employees love."

About BDO

BDO Canada LLP is a leading provider of professional services to clients of all sizes in virtually all business sectors. Our team delivers a comprehensive range of assurance, accounting, tax, and advisory services, complemented by a deep industry knowledge gained from 100 years of working within local communities. As part of the international BDO network, we're able to provide seamless and consistent cross-border services to clients with global needs. With over 90,000 people working out of more than 1,600 offices in over 160 countries, the network generates worldwide revenue of $10.3 billion USD.

BDO Canada’s Technology Business, “Lixar Fueled by BDO” is a premier Data and Technology solution provider focused on serving mid-enterprise clients through Data and AI, Business Applications, and Modern Workplace solutions, underpinned by market leading Cyber and Cloud engineering capabilities. Lixar’s market leadership has been recently recognized by the 2019 AI Innovation Microsoft Impact Award, the 2020 Microsoft Data Platform Modernization Award, and membership in the 2020/2021 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications.

