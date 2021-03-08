 

Allied Universal Recommended Cash Offer for G4S plc Update

8 March 2021

Allied Universal Recommended Cash Offer for G4S plc Update

On 8 December 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (“Allied Universal”) and of G4S plc (“G4S” or the “Company”) announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (“Allied Bidco”), a newly incorporated entity that is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the “Offer”). The full terms of, and conditions to, the Offer and the procedures for acceptance were set out in the offer document dated 5 January 2021 (the "Offer Document").

Today, Allied Bidco announced (the “Announcement”) that it is waiving down the percentage of G4S shares required to satisfy the acceptance condition from 75 per cent. to G4S shares carrying in aggregate more than 50 per cent. of the voting rights then normally exercisable at a general meeting of G4S. Allied Bidco also announced that it has obtained substantially all of the required antitrust and regulatory approvals and foreign direct investment clearances in applicable jurisdictions and is confident that it will obtain the limited number of remaining approvals and clearances in the near term and in any event within the timetable prescribed by the UK City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Citi Code”). If any conditions to the Offer remain outstanding on the final date under the City Code by which the Offer must become wholly unconditional or lapse, Allied Bidco intends to waive any such conditions.

The Board of G4S unanimously recommends that shareholders accept the final offer from Allied Bidco of 245 pence per share. 

The Announcement is available in the Recommended Offer By Allied Universal section on https://www.g4s.com/investors/offers.

 

