 

Wells Fargo Sets Goal to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021, 20:15  |  103   |   |   

Wells Fargo today announced a major step in its efforts to support the transition to a low-carbon economy by setting a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions — including its financed emissions — by 2050. To help meet this ambitious goal, Wells Fargo will measure and disclose financed emissions for select carbon-intensive portfolios; set interim emission reduction targets; deploy more capital to finance climate innovation; and continue to work with its clients on their own emissions reductions efforts. The company will also launch an Institute for Sustainable Finance to manage the deployment of $500 billion of financing to sustainable businesses and projects by 2030, as well as support science-based research on low-carbon solutions and advocate for policies that enable client transitions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005799/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Long
Basispreis 35,06€
Hebel 13,66
Ask 0,32
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 41,33€
Hebel 9,24
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

(Graphic: Wells Fargo)

(Graphic: Wells Fargo)

“Climate change is one of the most urgent environmental and social issues of our time, and Wells Fargo is committed to aligning our activities to support the goals of the Paris Agreement and to helping transition to a net zero carbon economy,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. “The risks of not taking action are too great to ignore, and collective action is needed to avoid the significant impact on our most vulnerable communities. We have a responsibility to help find solutions and are committed to deploying our resources and working closely with our clients in this transition.”

Wells Fargo outlined five areas of focus:

Setting a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

  • Net zero goal includes Scopes 1, 2, and 3 financed emissions*.
  • Wells Fargo achieved carbon neutrality in its operations (Scopes 1 and 2) in 2019.

Committing to disclose the company’s financed emissions measurement approach and provide more robust emissions data

  • Disclose its approach to measuring Scope 3 financed emissions within a year.
  • Enhance transparency and disclose financed emissions for select carbon intensive portfolios — including the oil and gas sectors, and power sector — no later than the end of 2022.
  • Expand disclosures to eventually include all financed emissions as sufficiently reliable data becomes available.

Setting interim emission reduction targets for select carbon intensive portfolios, including oil and gas, and power

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo Sets Goal to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050 Wells Fargo today announced a major step in its efforts to support the transition to a low-carbon economy by setting a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions — including its financed emissions — by 2050. To help meet this ambitious goal, Wells …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
The ORPEA Group Celebrates International Women's Day
FREYR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference Events
IonQ To Become The First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Quantum Computing Company
XPeng Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Philip Morris International Announces Yearlong Exploration of Inclusion—Furthering the ...
Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication in Prior-Platinum Treated Metastatic Bladder ...
Merck Presents Results from Phase 1 Trial Evaluating Investigational Islatravir Subdermal Implant ...
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded ...
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:00 Uhr
Wells Fargo: Younger Women Are Increasingly Earning the Title of “Breadwinner”
01.03.21
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Sources of Distribution
01.03.21
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Final Results of Tender Offers by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
27.02.21
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions
25.02.21
Wells Fargo Surpasses $10 Billion in Renewable Energy Tax-Equity Investments
24.02.21
Wells Fargo Donates $500,000 for Winter Storm Relief in Texas
24.02.21
Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Announces Partner Awards to Support Diversity in the Cleantech Ecosystem
23.02.21
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
23.02.21
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with GTCR and Reverence Capital Partners to Sell Wells Fargo Asset Management
17.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow mit erneutem Rekord - Nasdaq unter Druck

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
15
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen