Wells Fargo Sets Goal to Achieve Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2050

Wells Fargo today announced a major step in its efforts to support the transition to a low-carbon economy by setting a goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions — including its financed emissions — by 2050. To help meet this ambitious goal, Wells Fargo will measure and disclose financed emissions for select carbon-intensive portfolios; set interim emission reduction targets; deploy more capital to finance climate innovation; and continue to work with its clients on their own emissions reductions efforts. The company will also launch an Institute for Sustainable Finance to manage the deployment of $500 billion of financing to sustainable businesses and projects by 2030, as well as support science-based research on low-carbon solutions and advocate for policies that enable client transitions.
“Climate change is one of the most urgent environmental and social issues of our time, and Wells Fargo is committed to aligning our activities to support the goals of the Paris Agreement and to helping transition to a net zero carbon economy,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. “The risks of not taking action are too great to ignore, and collective action is needed to avoid the significant impact on our most vulnerable communities. We have a responsibility to help find solutions and are committed to deploying our resources and working closely with our clients in this transition.”
Wells Fargo outlined five areas of focus:
Setting a goal to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
- Net zero goal includes Scopes 1, 2, and 3 financed emissions*.
- Wells Fargo achieved carbon neutrality in its operations (Scopes 1 and 2) in 2019.
Committing to disclose the company’s financed emissions measurement approach and provide more robust emissions data
- Disclose its approach to measuring Scope 3 financed emissions within a year.
- Enhance transparency and disclose financed emissions for select carbon intensive portfolios — including the oil and gas sectors, and power sector — no later than the end of 2022.
- Expand disclosures to eventually include all financed emissions as sufficiently reliable data becomes available.
Setting interim emission reduction targets for select carbon intensive portfolios, including oil and gas, and power
